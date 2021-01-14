1,464 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,869 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

UPS opened at $163.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.