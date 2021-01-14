1,652 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $5,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

NYSE LIN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.69. 1,768,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

