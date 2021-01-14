17,032 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,238,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.