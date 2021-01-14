1,756 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 781,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.