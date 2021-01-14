$177.40 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $177.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.80 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $146.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $650.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $667.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $644.80 million to $680.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.