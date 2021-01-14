206,402 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 206,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

