2,084 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

