21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.68

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 48802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

