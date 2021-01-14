22,578 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Western Union by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE:WU opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

