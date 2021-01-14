$228.62 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $228.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.25 million. Criteo posted sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $799.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $804.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Criteo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,425. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

