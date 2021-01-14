290,310 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,632,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Repligen by 78.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

RGEN traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 379.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

