$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

