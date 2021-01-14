3,083 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

