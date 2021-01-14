342,593 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 342,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.69 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

