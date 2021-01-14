3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $296.91

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $296.91 and traded as high as $305.30. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $303.50, with a volume of 1,037,398 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 296.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 38.57.

Get 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.