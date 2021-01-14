$433.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $433.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $426.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

FN stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.