482 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,469,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.42.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.96. 10,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

