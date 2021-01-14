5,044 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.