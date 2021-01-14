530 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 370,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 277,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 71,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

