6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

6 Meridian cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 167,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.