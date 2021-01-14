6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 286,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,222. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.