6 Meridian Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

