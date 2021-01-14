6 Meridian Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,139,000. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

EWU stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 245,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,046. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

