6 Meridian Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,835 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $625.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

