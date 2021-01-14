6 Meridian Sells 2,322 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.2% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.