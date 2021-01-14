6 Meridian Sells 304 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 163,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,978. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

