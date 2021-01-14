769 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $848.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $671.72 and its 200 day moving average is $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,220.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.