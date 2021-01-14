$784.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $784.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $792.10 million. First Horizon reported sales of $494.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. 5,107,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,682. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,347 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

