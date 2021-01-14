843 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.98. The company had a trading volume of 247,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.09 and its 200 day moving average is $308.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

