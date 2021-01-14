8,490 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,841,867 shares of company stock worth $234,245,521 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.