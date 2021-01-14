908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MASS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

In other 908 Devices news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 over the last quarter.

