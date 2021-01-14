9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 45.1% in December

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JFU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,150. 9F has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

