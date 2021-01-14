AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. ValuEngine upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

