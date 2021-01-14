ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 23.50 price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

