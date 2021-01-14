AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

