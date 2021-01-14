Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

