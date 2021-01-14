Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

