Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

AXDX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,541. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

