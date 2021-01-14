Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $286.25. 1,106,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.81 and a 200-day moving average of $283.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.