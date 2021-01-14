Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 84,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 1,643,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

