Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

