Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

