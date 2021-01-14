Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 41,714 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio comprises about 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NXP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.