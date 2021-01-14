Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,765,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 1,490,597 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

KTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 43,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

