Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Downgraded by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $153.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

