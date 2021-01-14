Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 27,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

