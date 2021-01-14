Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

