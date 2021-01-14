Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $378,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $15,248,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 949.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $50.80 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

