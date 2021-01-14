Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70.

