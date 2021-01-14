Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.01. 320,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

